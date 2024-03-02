Here Is Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ Setlist

Nicki Minaj is one of the most visible rappers in the game. While you can often catch the “Big Foot” rapper posting online to her millions of followers, seeing Minaj live isn’t as simple. Ever so often, Minaj will sign on to headline a music festival (hi, Dreamville Fest and Rolling Loud California) but those are rare occurrences.

However, thanks to her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, the Barbs worldwide will have the opportunity to catch Minaj when it stops in a city near them. Yesterday (March 1), the 56-date run kicked off in Oakland, California. Although the opening acts are still pending, attendees have shared what has been hashed out, including the working setlist.

Continue below for the full setlist (according to Setlist.Fm), the remaining tour dates, and the official tour poster.