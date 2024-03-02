Here Is Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ Setlist

Nicki Minaj is one of the most visible rappers in the game. While you can often catch the “Big Foot” rapper posting online to her millions of followers, seeing Minaj live isn’t as simple. Ever so often, Minaj will sign on to headline a music festival (hi, Dreamville Fest and Rolling Loud California) but those are rare occurrences.
However, thanks to her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, the Barbs worldwide will have the opportunity to catch Minaj when it stops in a city near them. Yesterday (March 1), the 56-date run kicked off in Oakland, California. Although the opening acts are still pending, attendees have shared what has been hashed out, including the working setlist.
Continue below for the full setlist (according to Setlist.Fm), the remaining tour dates, and the official tour poster.
Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour setlist
1. “I’m The Best”
2. “Barbie Dangerous”
3. “FTCU”
4. “Beep Beep”
5. “Hard White”
6. “Press Play”
7. “Win Again”
8. “We Go Up”
9. “Big Difference”
10. “Pink Birthday”
11. “Feeling Myself”
12. “Favorite”
13. “Cowgirl”
14. “RNB”
15. “High School”
16. “Needle”
17. “Bahm Bahm”
18. “Chun Li”
19. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”
20. “Barbie World”
21. “Roman’s Revenge”
22. “Monster”
23. “Fallin 4 U”
24. “Right Thru Me”
25. “Save Me”
26. “Here I Am”
27. “Let Me Calm Down”
28. “Nicki Hendrix”
29. “Super Freaky Girls”
30. “Anaconda”
31. “Pink Friday Girls”
32. “Super Bass”
33. “The Night is Still Young”
34. “Moment 4 Life”
35. “Starships”
Encore:
36. “Everybody”
Nicki Minaj 2024 Tour Dates: Pink Friday 2 World Tour
03/03 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/08 — Boston. MA @ TD Garden
04/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28 — London, UK @ The O2
05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena