nicki minaj
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj Cancels ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ Stop In New Orleans Hours Before Show Allegedly Due To An Undisclosed Medical Issue

If you were all dolled up and ready for Gag City to breeze through the Big Easy, you’re out of luck.

Tonight (March 18), Nicki Minaj fans based in the greater New Orleans area had their hearts set on seeing her live. However, a post shared on the Smoothie King Center’s official Instagram page revealed that her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop for this evening had been postponed allegedly due to an undisclosed medical issue.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” read the note. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve. We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

With just hours to spare before the performance was scheduled to kick off, ticketholders were not thrilled. In fact, they’ve begun airing their grievances in the post’s comment section.

“She ain’t just get sick a few hours ago. This should’ve been announced this morning or yesterday. This is extremely last minute, and I’m very frustrated,” one user wrote.

Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 Tour canceled NOLA instagram 03182024
Instagram

“That’s messed up 4 hours before the event,” wrote another.

Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 Tour canceled NOLA instagram 03182024
Instagram

“Nobody is mad because she canceled. It’s the fact they waited four hours before the event to tell us officially,” another chimed in.

Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 Tour canceled NOLA instagram 03182024
Instagram

Fans across X (formerly Twitter) defended the “Press Play” rapper, pointing out that Nicki was fighting back a sickness during her headlining set at 2024 Rolling Loud California on Friday, March 15. Nicki hasn’t issued a statement. However, ticketholders are advised to check their email regarding information for the rescheduled date.

https://twitter.com/Onikasdraco/status/1769828352922149205

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×