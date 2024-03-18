If you were all dolled up and ready for Gag City to breeze through the Big Easy, you’re out of luck.

Tonight (March 18), Nicki Minaj fans based in the greater New Orleans area had their hearts set on seeing her live. However, a post shared on the Smoothie King Center’s official Instagram page revealed that her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop for this evening had been postponed allegedly due to an undisclosed medical issue.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight,” read the note. “As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve. We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

With just hours to spare before the performance was scheduled to kick off, ticketholders were not thrilled. In fact, they’ve begun airing their grievances in the post’s comment section.

“She ain’t just get sick a few hours ago. This should’ve been announced this morning or yesterday. This is extremely last minute, and I’m very frustrated,” one user wrote.

“That’s messed up 4 hours before the event,” wrote another.

“Nobody is mad because she canceled. It’s the fact they waited four hours before the event to tell us officially,” another chimed in.

Fans across X (formerly Twitter) defended the “Press Play” rapper, pointing out that Nicki was fighting back a sickness during her headlining set at 2024 Rolling Loud California on Friday, March 15. Nicki hasn’t issued a statement. However, ticketholders are advised to check their email regarding information for the rescheduled date.

https://twitter.com/Onikasdraco/status/1769828352922149205

You Mfks are weird af..yall talkin like @NICKIMINAJ can control when she gets sick . she still performed at rolling loud in THE COLD when she already felt fucking sick. just because somebody else performs while sick or whatever doesn’t mean she has 2. She also has a baby‼️ — Javontae🎯😮‍💨 (@KinnggJayv) March 18, 2024