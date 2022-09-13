Nicki Minaj has had a tough go on social media to start the week after her response to the murder of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was compared unfavorably to Cardi B’s. While Nicki and Cardi have been on-and-off rivals for a while, the contrast in both of their responses was noted by fans of both, who criticized Nicki for offering advice to fellow rappers along with her condolences to PnB Rock’s friends and family.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she wrote. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.” Nicki’s response was deemed inappropriate and victim-blaming as fans decried a swiftly spreading theory that the robbers who accosted PnB at Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles in South Los Angeles were clued in by Instagram posts.

However, one thing Nicki Minaj won’t do is back down. She followed up with a string of responses peppered with all-caps exclamations, emphatically defending her point that entertainers must remain vigilant due to jealousy and greed. “The ppl around these rappers gain so much,” she insisted. “It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!”

“It’s never the wrong time!” she continued. “f it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!! Y’all r not the ones that be bawling crying after you just worked with or just spoke to ONE OF YOUR OWN!!!!! I BELONG TO THIS SHIT. IMA FKNG SPEAK ON IT!!!! If it gets attention from y’all being ignorant than so be it!!! At least it’ll save lives. FOH.”

