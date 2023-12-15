Nicki Minaj‘s Pink Friday 2 still has the Barbz in a frenzy. While much of her fanbase is satisfied with her fifth studio album, Minaj always manages to leave the Barbz wanting more.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the rapper revealed that her long-awaited six-part documentary is finally on the way.

“It is absolutely still coming,” she said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it to come out right now because it would’ve taken time away from them really listening to the music. Now that they’ve digested the music, the documentary will be a different level of emotional rollercoaster. I’m sharing stuff that probably no one would expect me to share.”

Andy Cohen asks Nicki Minaj about the documentary on ‘ Watch what happens live ‘, heres what she had to say: pic.twitter.com/DHfjBQvMdh — jude ♠️ (@nickiboobss) December 15, 2023

The docuseries was first announced in 2020, and was set to premiere on HBO Max. However, last summer, Minaj shared a teaser for the documentary, and indicated that she was now on the search for a new distributor.

Though Minaj didn’t share which platform the documentary will arrive on, she did tease a tentative date. And if it all goes her way, fans may be able to see the documentary sooner rather than later.

“Because the tour starts in March, I would want the documentary out prior to March,” Minaj said.

