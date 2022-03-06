Nicki Minaj and Drake have collaborated numerous times, especially during their time as artists on Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint. Their records together include “Moment 4 Life,” “Make Me Proud,” “Up All Night,” “Only,” “No Frauds,” “Seeing Green,” and more. Their most recent collaboration came when Minaj made a brief appearance on Drake’s “Papi’s Home,” off his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. If another collaboration were to come soon, it would probably be housed on Nicki’s upcoming fifth album. During a quick Q&A with fans on Twitter, Minaj hinted at what a reconnection with Drake might look like.

We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out. https://t.co/iOGQ6Rxosh — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 6, 2022

“We getting a champagne papi collab on this new album?” one person asked Nicki on Twitter. “We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album,” she replied. “That was b4 Seeing Green even came out.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Drake will executive produce Nicki’s next album, but considering that “Seeing Green” was released in May 2020, it appears that the rappers have given the idea some thought. If it does happen, it would be the first album, outside of his own, that Drake’s executive produced in his career.

As for Nicki’s upcoming album, so far she’s given us two tracks that could appear on it: “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.” Both songs include a guest appearance from Lil Baby.