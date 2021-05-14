Music

Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘Fractions’ Draws Criticism For Lyrics Seemingly Referencing Her Husband’s Accuser

Almost six months into the new year and more than a year removed from her last single, Nicki Minaj made her grand return tonight with a re-upload of her beloved Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. The project’s appearance on DSPs arrived with three new songs, one of them being “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne, the trio’s first track together in almost three years. Another track that’s housed on the mixtape is “Fractions,” a solo effort that finds Nicki showing off the lyricism her fans fell in love with. However, the track did not arrive without controversy as a certain line on the song is causing some to believe it references her husband’s accuser.

After a brief intro on the song, Nicki raps, “Ayo, I’m the one who run the city where they armed and vicious / Accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious.” In the short time that’s passed since the song was released, listeners have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the line. One Twitter user pointed out the controversial aspect of the song in a pair of tweets. “On*k* is smart,” they wrote. “She did a nostalgia release to push past the fact that she literally has a bar in a new track implying that her husbands survivor is lying on her and folks will eat it up.” They added, “Y’all can’t even say she didn’t say it either. She literally said ‘accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious.'”

The tweet sparked a number of replies with many replying in agreement to the line’s poor taste. One person replied, “Damn Nick sick for that” while another said, “i just can’t imagine ruining ma legacy/empire for an abusive man. prayers to the victim fr.”

You can listen to “Fractions” above and read more reactions to the line below.

Beam Me Up Scotty can be found on all DSPs here.

