Almost six months into the new year and more than a year removed from her last single, Nicki Minaj made her grand return tonight with a re-upload of her beloved Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape. The project’s appearance on DSPs arrived with three new songs, one of them being “Seeing Green” with Drake and Lil Wayne, the trio’s first track together in almost three years. Another track that’s housed on the mixtape is “Fractions,” a solo effort that finds Nicki showing off the lyricism her fans fell in love with. However, the track did not arrive without controversy as a certain line on the song is causing some to believe it references her husband’s accuser.

On*k* is smart. She did a nostalgia release to push past the fact that she literally has a bar in a new track implying that her husbands survivor is lying on her and folks will eat it up. — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) May 14, 2021

Y’all can’t even say she didn’t say it either. She literally said “accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious.” — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) May 14, 2021

After a brief intro on the song, Nicki raps, “Ayo, I’m the one who run the city where they armed and vicious / Accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious.” In the short time that’s passed since the song was released, listeners have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about the line. One Twitter user pointed out the controversial aspect of the song in a pair of tweets. “On*k* is smart,” they wrote. “She did a nostalgia release to push past the fact that she literally has a bar in a new track implying that her husbands survivor is lying on her and folks will eat it up.” They added, “Y’all can’t even say she didn’t say it either. She literally said ‘accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious.'”

Damn Nick sick for that https://t.co/9TWmu0Mmth — Almighty Santana (@_WE_AINT_SHIT) May 14, 2021

i just can't imagine ruining ma legacy/empire for an abusive man. prayers to the victim fr. https://t.co/meFckfqlMy — ♑︎💗🕊 (@spoiIedcap) May 14, 2021

The tweet sparked a number of replies with many replying in agreement to the line’s poor taste. One person replied, “Damn Nick sick for that” while another said, “i just can’t imagine ruining ma legacy/empire for an abusive man. prayers to the victim fr.”

The quotes to this show shy i say stan culture is a plague to humanity. Blind devotion is some scary and sad shit https://t.co/8r9s2ZSeFv — Silkk The Maca aka Burt Macarach (@chaosghost) May 14, 2021

Man, fuckin what?!?? I can’t even—the famous people want me to live miserably. https://t.co/7X6KWsvNbF — y'know, just here. (@aatshimanga) May 14, 2021

Number one reason I’ll never get behind her.. the way people just brush over the fact that she has so many pedophiles and rapists in her life is incredible to me. Y’all have fun though.. https://t.co/YbtZOSORXV — ً (@JaeminsLibidO) May 14, 2021

what is wrong with her bruh all she does is surround herself with sick freakish men like 69 and now this man https://t.co/Sv6ekDgTC4 — fufu (@crisatonic) May 14, 2021

celebrities, especially rappers, won’t keep their “problematic” (read: harmful) behavior out of their work because they know and understand that will keep them from accountability. They know this keeps stans+media on their side, supporting their career, no matter what they do. https://t.co/BNrP8wWPNM — Juwan Holmes, Writer/INTOmore is back (@juwanthewriter) May 14, 2021

whole thing is so sad and the fact that no one will ever call her out https://t.co/zcvMqeZmvV — non-binary strawberry lemonade lover (@villainandeve) May 14, 2021

caught that bar immediately. super nasty https://t.co/5zcvuoZF9Y — z (@zxjxl) May 14, 2021

