Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Birthday Suit In An NSFW Birthday Photoshoot

Today is Nicki Minaj’s birthday, but she’s the one giving the gift to her followers on Instagram, posting photos from a celebratory birthday shoot showing off her NSFW birthday suit. Cheekily captioning her post “Say happy birthday to da bad guy” — a reference to her 2018 hit “Chun-Li” — Nicki shared three photos in which she bares all while holding a prop cake and straddles a massive teddy bear all with her signature cotton candy pink wig immaculately styled like an old-Hollywood glamor model.

Nicki’s 38th year on Earth has certainly been an eventual one. Although she hasn’t released much music, she did drop a few new tunes for her fans, who are always eager to support her. In May, she re-released her breakthrough mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, with a brand-new track, “Seeing Green,” that reunited her with her Young Money cohorts Drake and Lil Wayne. She also joined Polo G on his Hall Of Fame track, “For The Love Of New York,” as well as guesting on Little Mix member Jesy Nelson’s solo single “Boyz” and the Elton John collaboration “Always Love You” with Young Thug.

Unfortunately, she got just as much attention for her missteps, sparking a widespread backlash when she shared a vaccine conspiracy theory that got her roasted by seemingly everyone who wasn’t Fox News, where suddenly, she was the best rapper around after years of them criticizing her for her music and image. She and her husband Kenneth also came under fire for harassing a woman who said he raped her over 20 years ago.

It wasn’t all bad news, though; in November, Nicki joined erstwhile rival Cardi B as the only two female rappers to receive a diamond certification from the RIAA. Here’s hoping the last year of her 30s goes a lot better and she finds some time to drop new music, so she has something else to tweet about.