Yesterday (March 1), Nicki Minaj kicked off her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Oakland, California. Thanks to attendees, we now know the working setlist expected to continue across the remaining 55-dates. But users online also shared another important element of the global performance—the merch.
The “Big Foot” rapper has a wide array of goodies for concertgoers to shop before or after she takes the stage. Continue below for the merch details, remaining tour schedule, and tour poster.
Here Is The Nicki Minaj Merch Available At ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’
For those looking to take something home with them to commemorate the show, you are in luck. At the Pink Friday 2 World Tour merchandise table, concertgoers have their choice of memorabilia. According to a photograph shared online, these items include the ‘Gag City Passport Card’ ($10), ‘Pink Friday 2 Fuzzy Pack’ ($20), ‘Pink Friday 2 Black Cap’ ($30), and Pink Friday 2 vinyl album ($40).
Short sleeve t-shirts include the ‘Gag City World Tour,’ ‘Beep Beep,’ and ‘Nicki Minaj portrait’ for $45. The long-sleeved t-shirts include ‘Gag City’ in pink and ‘Gag City’ in black, both for $75.
PINK FRIDAY 2 TOUR MERCH! pic.twitter.com/B2Nbd9PeJE
— 🏁 (@concertleaks) March 2, 2024
In addition to the items being sold in-person at each tour stop, Minaj does have other limited edition piecefor sale on her website. On the higher end, for $150, fans can purchase a ‘Pink Friday 2 MA-1 Bomber’ jacket in white. If comfort is more of your fashion preference, there’s a ton of sweatpants, crewneck sweaters, and hoodies, ranging from $75 to $95. Find more information here.
Nicki Minaj 2024 Tour Dates: Pink Friday 2 World Tour
03/03 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*
03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
03/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*
04/08 — Boston. MA @ TD Garden
04/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/02 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
05/28 — London, UK @ The O2
05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
06/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
06/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
* festival appearance