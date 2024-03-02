The “ Big Foot ” rapper has a wide array of goodies for concertgoers to shop before or after she takes the stage. Continue below for the merch details, remaining tour schedule, and tour poster.

Yesterday (March 1), Nicki Minaj kicked off her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Oakland, California. Thanks to attendees, we now know the working setlist expected to continue across the remaining 55-dates. But users online also shared another important element of the global performance—the merch.

Here Is The Nicki Minaj Merch Available At ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

For those looking to take something home with them to commemorate the show, you are in luck. At the Pink Friday 2 World Tour merchandise table, concertgoers have their choice of memorabilia. According to a photograph shared online, these items include the ‘Gag City Passport Card’ ($10), ‘Pink Friday 2 Fuzzy Pack’ ($20), ‘Pink Friday 2 Black Cap’ ($30), and Pink Friday 2 vinyl album ($40).

Short sleeve t-shirts include the ‘Gag City World Tour,’ ‘Beep Beep,’ and ‘Nicki Minaj portrait’ for $45. The long-sleeved t-shirts include ‘Gag City’ in pink and ‘Gag City’ in black, both for $75.

In addition to the items being sold in-person at each tour stop, Minaj does have other limited edition piecefor sale on her website. On the higher end, for $150, fans can purchase a ‘Pink Friday 2 MA-1 Bomber’ jacket in white. If comfort is more of your fashion preference, there’s a ton of sweatpants, crewneck sweaters, and hoodies, ranging from $75 to $95. Find more information here.

Nicki Minaj 2024 Tour Dates: Pink Friday 2 World Tour

03/03 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/10 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/15 — Inglewood, CA @ Rolling Loud California*

03/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

03/20 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/01 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/02 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

04/04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

04/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival*

04/08 — Boston. MA @ TD Garden

04/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/20 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/02 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

05/09 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/12 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/25 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

05/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/28 — London, UK @ The O2

05/30 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

06/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

06/05 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/07 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

* festival appearance