Over the weekend, Minaj posted about Megan, calling her out repeatedly for the lyric. She also fired back with her own track, titled “ Big Foot ,” as she had been calling Megan that — due to both her tall height and the Tory Lanez shooting incident.

This past week has been a chaotic one in the rap and pop culture world. For those who might have missed it, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new single, “ Hiss ,” where she called out a bunch of other rappers. One line in particular, which had a reference to “Megan’s Law,” sparked a feud with Nicki Minaj .

When Did Nicki Minaj First Call Megan Thee Stallion “Big Foot?”

Although Nicki Minaj calling Megan Thee Stallion “big foot” gained traction this weekend and through her song, one Twitter user pointed out that she had been calling her that for quite a while. The user directed to a tweet that Uproxx cover star Latto made back in 2022, where she had shared DM’s between herself and Minaj during an argument.

In one of Minaj’s replies, she wrote, “I could say the same thing. But would you or big foot care? No,” seemingly referencing Megan in the comment.

Check out Latto’s 2022 tweet about Minaj below.

I literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews… like I told u otp I looked up to u… u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from https://t.co/DpKSKepkVQ pic.twitter.com/XNkzDBiDWw — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) October 14, 2022

