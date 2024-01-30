nicki minaj
Getty Image
Music

When Did Nicki Minaj First Call Megan Thee Stallion ‘Big Foot?’

This past week has been a chaotic one in the rap and pop culture world. For those who might have missed it, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new single, “Hiss,” where she called out a bunch of other rappers. One line in particular, which had a reference to “Megan’s Law,” sparked a feud with Nicki Minaj.

Over the weekend, Minaj posted about Megan, calling her out repeatedly for the lyric. She also fired back with her own track, titled “Big Foot,” as she had been calling Megan that — due to both her tall height and the Tory Lanez shooting incident.

When Did Nicki Minaj First Call Megan Thee Stallion “Big Foot?”

Although Nicki Minaj calling Megan Thee Stallion “big foot” gained traction this weekend and through her song, one Twitter user pointed out that she had been calling her that for quite a while. The user directed to a tweet that Uproxx cover star Latto made back in 2022, where she had shared DM’s between herself and Minaj during an argument.

In one of Minaj’s replies, she wrote, “I could say the same thing. But would you or big foot care? No,” seemingly referencing Megan in the comment.

Check out Latto’s 2022 tweet about Minaj below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×