Rucci and AzChike have both done individual UPROXX Sessions performances (“Believe In Me” and “Amiri,” respectively), but today, both return for a joint performance of their Kourtesy Of Us standout, “Get Back Gang.” The two LA rappers display the same chemistry from their joint album here, delivering their nonchalant verses with a well-timed give-and-go that would even make the Showtime Lakers stop and give props.

The newly-formed duo isn’t the first to grace the Sessions set, following their fellow LA undergrounders BlueBucksClan, who performed twice (“She Busy” and “Horace Grant“), and Blimes And Gab, who rocked the first-ever tandem Sessions with their fan-favorite hit “Shellys (It’s Chill).” Rucci and AzChike have more in common with the latter, despite being closely affiliated with BlueBucks; both sets of rappers had flourishing solo careers but found that their joint efforts drew enough attention to warrant recording full projects. “Get Back Gang” is a prime example of the strength of Rucci and AzChike’s bond, as they demonstrate complementary strengths both in the back-and-forth flow on the verses and the concurrent rhymes on the chorus.

Watch AzChike and Rucci’s “Get Back Gang” performance above.

