Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store in South Central Los Angeles was one of the biggest accomplishments in the late rapper’s career; it established a business in his hometown and grew into a million-dollar endeavor. The store, which he opened up back in 2017, would also be where the Victory Lap rapper was tragically shot and killed in March 2019. Now, according to a report from The Blast, the Marathon Clothing Store has been vandalized and looted.

A niggh bet not find out who did this shit… bitch ass nigghs something awful gone happen to Yu!! Long Live The Great @NipseyHussle shit fucced up cuz, love u bro 😢 ✌🏾👍🏾💙🏁 pic.twitter.com/xsLecQmOES — Father of Yasir (@iTO_OTmyTWEETER) November 17, 2020

A video recorded by a bystander reveals severe damage to the store, which was reportedly looted, its windows smashed, and graffiti tagged on the walls. The person who recorded the video makes their anger known, saying, “Whoever did this sh*t — if we ever find out who did this, it’s ugly for you cuz.” They add, “I swear to God. We gon hurt somebody cuz. You n****s some f*cking haters. This sh*t is fucked up. Bitch ass n****s.”

Unfortunately, Nipsey’s store was not the only one damaged in the incident. The surrounding outlets in the plaza were also victims of vandalism. Thankfully, some members of the community have already joined together to begin the cleanup process.

