Noname initially announced Sundial in April and pegged July 2023 for its release. More recently, her announcement of Jay Electronica as the featured artist on her “Balloons” single received some backlash and caused Noname to reconsider in a string of since-deleted tweets.

“y’all don’t want the album. fine,” Noname wrote last week. Another tweet read, “oh the song fa sho coming out lol. the album is another story. i’m good on the selective outrage. anyways hip-hop is in a great place right now. another noname album ain’t really necessary.”

Noname had a change of heart, it appears.

On Thursday morning, July 20, Noname posted the Sundial tracklist. If that wasn’t enough to indicate that the album is, indeed, still coming out, she made it explicitly clear in her Instagram caption.

“Sundial Tracklist [sunshine emoji] my album Sundial will drop august 11th,” Noname wrote. “i was going to release the single balloons tomorrow but i’d rather share it with the rest of the album. see y’all in a few weeks :)”

Sundial comes nearly five years after Noname’s last album, Room 25. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Black Mirror”

2. “Hold Me Down” Feat. Jimetta Rose and The Voices Of Creation

3. “Balloons” Feat. Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane

4. “Boom Boom” Feat. Ayoni

5. “Potentially The Interlude”

6. “Namesake”

7. “Beauty Supply’

8. “Toxic Afro Futurism”

9. “Oblivion” Feat. Ayoni and Common

10. “Gospel?” Feat. $ilkMoney, ​Billy Woods, and Stout