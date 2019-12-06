Rap Snacks Will Honor The Notorious B.I.G. With Two New Flavors In 2020

It’s a busy week for rap-related food news. First, Migos partnered with Popeyes to bring the Migos Menu to Uber Eats — it’s actually a pretty good deal, try it — and now, Rap Snacks, the number-one rap-related food, has announced some (ahem) big news for 2020. The newest rapper to join the burgeoning potato chip brand’s roster of MC-inspired flavors is The Notorious B.I.G., whom Rap Snacks will honor next year with the Rap Snacks Icon line.

The Icon line will jump off with two flavors, Big Poppa Cookout BBQ Sauce and Notorious Honey Jalapeno, each bag emblazoned with the Bad Boy flagship artists’ iconic profile. The proceeds from the chips will benefit The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation and the Rap Snacks Boss Up Foundation. Of course, nothing with Biggie’s unmistakably recognizable face on it moves without the say-so of his mother Violetta Wallace, who had this to say of the partnership:

“I’m happy to announce our partnership with Rap Snacks to create delicious, flavored potato chips packaged with my son’s, Notorious BIG moniker and image. Our primary focus in doing this deal was to assure a portion of proceeds of sales are paid to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to further our efforts of providing computers, books, and other educational tools to inner-city youth as well as assistance to the elderly in the urban communities.”

According to a press release, the Icon line will include other potato chip flavors, corn products, and in a new avenue for the brand, noodles — the hood staple every rapper claims they grew up on. With Rap Snacks now available nationwide in Walmart stores, the brand only continues to grow.