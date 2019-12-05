You Can Now Use Uber Eats To Order From The Official Migos Menu At Popeyes

Partnerships between rappers and brands are funny things. Often, they can be head-scratching, off-the-wall, tedious, or just plain silly, but every so often, one comes along that is just flat-out perfect. When Migos partners with Popeyes, it just makes sense. The trio has linked with the chicken chain and Uber Eats to present the Migos Menu, a collection of items curated by the Atlanta trap stars. It includes the Tour Rider meal, as well as three separate meals named for each of the group’s members, ranging from the $9.99 Takeoff meal to the $21.99 Offset one. Insert your Takeoff getting left off jokes here.

While the crew is pretty well known for teaming up with food brands — like the Atlanta-based Rap Snacks chip company, which has a flavor named after them — their partnership with Popeyes works even better thanks to Quavo’s recent Instagram joke about the chicken chain’s viral spicy chicken sandwich. After social media saturation sent savory savants looking for the sold-out commodity in droves, Quavo joked he’d be selling sandwiches from his stockpile for $1000 each.

Fortunately for fans of both fried chicken and Migos, the items on the Migos Menu are much more reasonably priced. They’ll be available exclusively on Uber Eats in the US and Canada from this Friday, December 6 to January 2. The best part: The Quavo meal includes not just one, but two of the coveted crispy sandwiches, along with fries, mashed potatoes, apple pies and drinks for far less than the aforementioned rack. Check out the full Migos Menu below.

Tour Rider, price starting at $46.99: 20 tenders, 7 sauces, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 large fries, 5 biscuits, 1 gallon lemonade

The Offset, $21.99: 8 pieces BIC (bone-in-chicken) chicken meal, 1 large fries, 1 large mashed potatoes with gravy, 4 biscuits

The Quavo, price starting at $17.99: 2 chicken sandwiches, 2 regular fries, 1 regular mashed potatoes with gravy, 2 apple pies, 2 small drinks

The Takeoff, $9.99: 5 tenders, 2 sauces, 1 regular mashed potatoes, 2 biscuits, 1 apple pie