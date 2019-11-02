‘Rap Snacks,’ The Hip-Hop Themed Chip Brand, Will Be Sold In Walmarts Across America

Rap Snacks, the self-proclaimed “official snack of hip-hop” has partnered with Walmart and expanded to over 4,200 across America. Co-founded by the legendary Master P, Rap Snacks features a hip-hop artist on each bag along with flavors like “Cheddar Bar-B-Que Cardi B,” “Sour Cream and Ranch Migos,” and “Honey Jalapeño Fetty Wap.”

Rap Snacks founders, James Lindsay and Master P, stopped by MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari to discuss their brand and Walmart partnership.

“We need more companies like Rap Snacks,” Master P said. “We want to open doors to the next generation — the thinkers, the movers and shakers […] With rap snacks, we’re opening the doors but there are so many other geniuses out there in the world that have these creative ideas that don’t get a chance.”

Along with the expansion to Walmart stores, Rap Snacks announced another partnership with Atlanta-based vegan burger restaurant Slutty Vegan. Together, they have created the brand’s first-ever vegan Rap Snacks potato chip.

Rap Snacks was founded in 1994. The company is known for its clever branding and distinct flavors. The packaging of each variety features a cartoon image of a rapper, their own flavor, and an inspiration quote on the backside of the chip bag.