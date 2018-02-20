Concord Music Group

Viewers of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea have noticed by now that Russia isn’t technically there this year, and that’s due to a massive doping scandal. Russia hasn’t been entirely shut out of the Olympics, though, as Russian athletes are still competing at the games as the “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

The natural abbreviation for that is O.A.R., which music fans also know as the alternative rock band of the same name that’s been around for over 20 years now. Of course, the band has caught wind of this, and they’re pretty excited about it. The band’s Marc Roberge said in a recent interview with Mashable that he figured his band’s name would get a new meaning, but that he didn’t think it would become as big a deal as it’s been: