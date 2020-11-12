Octavian Is Being Accused Of Domestic Violence By His Ex-Girlfriend

Just hours before the release of his debut album Alpha, British rapper Octavian is being accused of physical and verbal abuse by his ex-girlfriend. A fellow musician who records under the name Emo Baby, the woman posted her account to Instagram describing being “kicked, punched, strangled, and dragged out of the house” during a drug-fueled episode earlier this year. She accompanied the post with photos of bruises and cuts in various places on her body, saying, “This is just a fraction of what I have experienced and what I have to say.”

Octavian himself denied the accusations via his Instagram Story according to NME, which reported he wrote that “he will deal with the situation ‘legally and properly,’ and that ‘the truth is coming.'” He’s also reported calling the claims “the biggest defamation of character in history” and says Emo Baby accused him because he broke up with her. “I will not speak without evidence,” he said. “What u are witnessing is real-life abuse. Good will win.”

However, when The Fader reached out to the rapper’s publicists, Pattern Publicity, the company told The Fader they were no longer working with the rapper as a direct result of the accusations. A representative said, “After these allegations have come to light, we have stopped all work with Octavian as we cannot condone, nor support abusive behavior.”