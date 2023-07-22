Cardi B has racked up quite an impressive net worth since releasing her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. Whether she’s pulling in major checks because of her music, brand deals, or movie appearances, Cardi B doesn’t pass up on any lucrative offers. While she splurges on herself every now and then, she doesn’t skip out on treating her children to fancy things. Indeed, Cardi B had a seriously pricey playground set built for them.

In a now-deleted post, Cardi B shared a video of the swanky jungle gym for her five-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and nearly two-year-old son Wave Set. How expensive was the set? In the five figure range.

“When it comes to my kids, I’m going to give them the world,” declared Cardi. “When it comes to my kids, I don’t play that sh*t. Y’all know when it comes to my f*cking kids, I’m going to give them the world, honey.”

Cardi B shows off her kids new playset‼️🏡 pic.twitter.com/PyXUy8SGy4 — RapTV (@Rap) June 27, 2023

During an interview with The New York Times, Cardi echoed her statement on social media: “But it also do be the little things, right? I just bought this playground set for my kids, and it’s huge. It looks insane. And I spent in the 20 thousand for it.”

As the children of rappers Cardi B and Offset, the lack of money isn’t anything Kulture or Wave will worry about.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.