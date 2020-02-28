Offset Will Make His Acting Debut On ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ This Weekend

Rapping is undoubtedly one of Offset’s best talents. With that being said, one shouldn’t ignore the possibility of other talents dwelling within the Migos counterpart’s life. Following in the footsteps of his rap partner Quavo, who first made his TV debut on Atlanta back in 2016, Offset will also wade into the acting world this weekend with an appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Offset will grace an episode entitled “Alsiyadun,” playing an undercover CIA agent who has been called in to help the characters played by LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. Offset had expressed to LL Cool J to become an actor, just as he had back in his early days.

One thing that Offset made clear while looking to launch his acting career was that he did not want to make be a typical rapper turning to acting. “I didn’t want to come into acting and be, like, put in this category of, ‘Oh, you can be the bad guy all the time,’” Offset said. “I wanted to be able to show that I could do anything that someone sets in front of me.”

LL Cool J showed his own support for Offset. “When you’re a rap artist, they think you’re going to play a gangster or you’re going to play something closer to the street. And he’s like completely away from all of that,” he said. “He’s completely breaking type, which I think is great.”

Offset’s episode will premiere on Sunday, March 1 on CBS at 9PM. It will also feature his new song, “Danger.”

You can see a preview of Offset’s performance in the video above.