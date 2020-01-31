Offset Threw Punches After Cardi B Got Sprayed With Champagne At A Strip Club

The Migos haven’t had the best start to the new year. A couple of weeks ago, Quavo punched one of Beyonce’s dancers after security failed to recognize him, making it difficult for him to enter Offset‘s show at Palais Maillot. Earlier this week, Offset was reportedly detained and released by Los Angeles police after gun reports at an LA shopping center, Today, Offset is once again making headlines for not the best reasons.

Out at a late-night party in Miami last night ahead of Super Bowl weekend, Offset was captured on video throwing punches inside a strip club around 3 a.m. According to TMZ, Offset became upset after someone sprayed his wife, Cardi B, with champagne at the club. Offset quickly sought out the person responsible for spraying the champagne and proceeded to jump in the crowd after them. Once he spotted the person, the Migos rapper started throwing punches until security arrived to pull him away. He and Cardi B left the club shortly after that.

Hopefully, brighter days are are ahead for the Migos camp, but in the meantime, the group will look to stay out of trouble this weekend as they are slated to perform at Miami’s Vewtopia Music Festival and Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.