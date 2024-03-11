Here Is Offset’s ‘Set It Off Tour’ Setlist

Offset’s appropriately titled Set It Off Tour is officially underway after last night’s kickoff show at The Fillmore Philadelphia. In addition to performing songs from his new album , Offset also peppered in tracks from his various guest appearances throughout the years, a few Migos classics, and his 2017 joint album with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, Without Warning . You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm .

Offset’s Set It Off Tour Setlist

“Fan”

“On The River”

“Say My Grace”

“Broad Day”

“Big Dawg”

“Danger (Spider)”

“Ghostface Killers”

“Rap Saved Me”

“Legacy”

“No Complaints”

“Cancer Stick No Pressure” (Young Nudy cover)

“Step 1” (SleazyWorld Go feat. Offset cover) (with SleazyWorld Go)

“Patek Water” (Future & Young Thug feat. Offset cover)

“100 Racks”

“Monday”

“Hop Out The Van”

“Skyami” (with Mango Foo)

“Don’t You Lie”

“Princess Cut”

“Zeze” (Kodak Black cover)

“Taste” (Tyga cover)

“Worth It”

“Fight Night” (Migos song) (Tribute)

“Feel The Fiyaaaah” (Metro Boomin & A$AP Rocky feat. Takeoff cover) (Tribute)

“Last Memory” (Takeoff cover) (Tribute)

“Carnival” (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign cover) (with Rich the Kid)

“New Freezer” (Rich the Kid cover) (with Rich the Kid)

“Plug Walk” (Rich the Kid cover) (with Rich the Kid)

“MotorSport” (Migos song)

“Narcos” (Migos song)

“Clout”

“Ric Flair Drip”

“Bad And Boujee”

Offset’s Set It Off Tour Dates

03/12 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/14 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

03/15 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

03/17 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/19 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/01 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

04/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/07 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy