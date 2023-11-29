Offset has announced the return of his annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas, which will take place this Saturday (December 2). For the second year, Offset will partner with the Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation to provide toys and support to families in the Atlanta ara.

Last year, at the inaugural Toys 4 The Nawf, Offset, and the Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation were able to provide support to 248 local families, including approximately 500 children. They were able to achieve this with the help of community volunteers, as well as support from local organizations like the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

“We had a great turnout last year, and I’m hoping for an even better one this year,” said Offset in a statement. “I’ve been so blessed this year, I’m excited to bless others. That’s the reason for the season.”

This year, Offset and Toys 4 The Nawf want to significantly increase their impact. They plan to double the number of families served last year, with the goal to support 500 to 600 families and 1,000 children. The crew also aims to provide winter coats to families and children in need, along with wellness checks offering immunizations and blood pressure checks.

Also during the event, barber services will be provided for children, and there will also be an educational portion for the Internet Affordable Connectivity Program, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of Internet access for all.

This year’s Toys 4 The Nawf event will feature a Christmas Carnival Theme, offering an assortment of carnival snacks and drinks. Attendees and volunteers can register here.