Back in December Offset received an extremely rare Lamborghini worth $700,000 from no less than Cardi B. But it seems he has so many cars that he can’t keep track of them all: The rapper is being sued by a rental car company after he reportedly misplaced one of their luxury rides.

According to a report from TMZ, Offset rented a Bentley Bentayga for a video shoot from LA car rental company Platinum Transportation Group. The transaction went down in the spring of 2020 and he had originally only rented it for a few days at a rate of just under $600 per day. However, when it came time for him to return the ride, Offset kept pushing the date back. He eventually admitted to the company that he wasn’t going to be able to return the Bentley because it wasn’t actually in his possession. He apparently couldn’t remember who last had the car and he had no clue where it was.

Needless to say, Platinum Transportation Group wasn’t happy about Offset’s negligence and was even less enthused when he stopped making payments for the ride. So in order to recoup their damages, the company has reportedly hit him with a $100,000 lawsuit, which they say is to make up for lost revenue.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.