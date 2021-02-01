Rappers love making wild, borderline-unverifiable claims. Back in 2001, Jadakiss boasted that “my bathtub lift up, my walls do a 360” and Jay-Z claimed to have made back the money after losing 92 bricks of cocaine. Just last night, The Game posited that he was the best rapper from Compton, which counts among its rapping natives such luminaries as DJ Quik, Kendrick Lamar, and King Tee. While these claims are fun to debate, every once in a while, one of our favorite MCs throws out a declaration so profoundly astounding that the only response is to question whether rapper weed is just too damn strong these days.

Case in point: Offset of Atlanta rap trio Migos is currently being taken to Twitter’s woodshed after self-affirming his own trendsetter status by claiming, “u n****s wasn’t wearing Jordan n Nike just one year ago.” Instead, Offset says, “It was all about designer.”

Trend setter !!u niggas wasn’t wearing Jordan n Nike just one year ago it was all about designer 👨‍🎨 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 1, 2021

Well. At least he’s not the first to make this mistake. Just last year, ASAP Rocky claimed to have made Nike Air Force 1s popular, which… is also very, very wrong. Maybe they’re talking to people in their specific, insular social circles, but the fact that there are several sneaker blogs that have been in business for the better part of a decade — many of which had regular “celebrity sneaker” features — would suggest that maybe they would benefit from hanging out with some new people or just checking in on the world once in a while.

For what it’s worth, he did halfheartedly clarify that his tweet was “Not for the regular ppl,” but by then the damage had been done. Look, I understand where he’s coming from. Sometimes, you have a very specific person in mind for that subtweet and you don’t consider the broader implications right off the bat. But that’s why some folks are great at Twitter, like Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, or Offset’s wife Cardi B, and some should stick to using it strictly for album promotion. Granted, he wisely switched to posting adorable pics of Kulture (perhaps a tactic he learned from Cardi last week), but sometimes, you just want to be way more specific. Name names, Offset!

Not for the regular ppl 🤦‍♂️ — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 1, 2021

Talking bout in my job space 😂 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 1, 2021

Of course, Offset may very well be learning that lesson now — and probably, the whole history of sneakers in hip-hop culture — thanks to the massive response he accidentally sparked. You can check out some of the replies below.

RT if you were wearing “Jordan n Nike” before this year https://t.co/bdsIAnJ4Pb — Jay Shorten (@jshor10) February 1, 2021

Y’all look, celebrities out of touch with reality again lmao 😭😭😭 nigga think he started a trend wearing Jordan’s and nikes https://t.co/g1pa2g32Tv — Eskimo Jay (@Starpower954) February 1, 2021

He talking about himself https://t.co/5GxbfQ2Ev8 — Coach K⚓️ (@itsYosheezyFool) February 1, 2021

Literally everyone has been wearing these for a very long time? https://t.co/qqTRDu4wpQ — SaltyMusicStan ⁶𓅓 (@SaltyMusicStan) February 1, 2021

……so sneaker heads ain’t exist last year? 😂 bawwww ppl get on the bird app and just start chirping away https://t.co/51vYaLvvUR — youknowharryyy 🤌🏽 (@LahHarryyy) February 1, 2021

That Offset tweet really made me laugh today. Then he followed it up with “talking about in my job space” He’s still wrong af lol — Miri (@__Miri__) February 1, 2021