OJ Da Juiceman finds himself at odds with the law once again, as NBC affiliate LEX18 reports he was arrested on Monday (May 2) in Hardin County, Kentucky. The 40-year-old rapper was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. OJ was detained at the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown and is now looking ahead to his May 13 court date.

The 32 Entertainment founder‘s first legal wrinkle came in 2015 in Tennessee as he was arrested for intent to distribute, gun possession, and unlawful crime with possession of a firearm. The police found guns, marijuana, and 300 rounds of ammunition in his car as he was on his way to perform in North Carolina.

The Atlanta rapper first broke through in the late 2000s, collaborating with Gucci Mane, Jadakiss, Swizz Beats, and more. He was recognized by XXL in the 2010 iteration of their Freshman List alongside J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Nipsey Hussle, Big Sean, Jay Rock, and Freddie Gibbs. While he has not been the biggest selling artist in the game or from Atlanta, he did burst onto the Billboard 200’s Top 20 chart with his debut album The Otha Side Of The Trap.

