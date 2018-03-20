Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The narrative for Okkervil River‘s last two albums has been one of coming to terms with life changes. But more practically, they’ve also revolved around coming to terms with a changing music industry and changing their place within it. The band’s previous album, Away, felt less like a band work than ever, with Will Sheff finding a way to continue the project while making it more financially feasible. At that, the first singles from In The Rainbow Rain don’t sound stripped-down or spare at all, but they do sound still like Sheff is doing a lot more by himself than on earlier Okkervil records, and discovering how to translate that into the big sounds he has in his head.

At that, “Pulled Up The Ribbon” is a rousing success. The guitar work is muscular but drenched in reverb with the vocals to draw a distinct ’80s vibe, similar to the band’s own “Down Down The Deep River” or the work of Strand Of Oaks on “HEAL.” Still, the song just sounds resigned not to sit comfortably on a small stage, as if it needs to fill a big room and land on many ears at once.

Or, you know, get played on a rocky beach while the waves crash. Because that’s exactly what happens in the video, which also feels like a throwback move performed with a half-smile. If there was any doubt whether the band was having fun here, simply skip to the scene where they are all plucking the same giant guitar.

Check out the clip above, and look for the new Okkervil River album out on April 27th on ATO.