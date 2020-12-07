Like basically every festival did this year, Montreal fest Osheaga pushed back its 2020 event to 2021, so the 15th anniversary festival is now set to take place between July 31 and August 1 of next year. The full lineup hasn’t been unveiled yet, but the headliners have been announced: Foo Fighters (who were originally set to headline in 2020), Cardi B, and Post Malone.

Welcome back to YOUR festival 👏👏Osheaga 2021 returns bigger and better than ever to celebrate its 15th edition!

Meet your 2021 headliners: @foofighters, @PostMalone , @iamcardib ❤️ Get ready for a magical reunion on July 30 – August 1 ✨ See you there! pic.twitter.com/Qx3pm8Xbaq — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) December 7, 2020

In a statement announcing the news, festival organizers assured fans that they will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines, writing, “We are aware that we are heading into uncertain times, and we have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for Osheaga to move ahead without a hitch. Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel! Osheaga is all about spreading joy and fun in a secure environment for everyone to celebrate along with live performances by Foo Fighters, Cardi B, Post Malone, and more!”

The statement continued, “The Osheaga family would like to extend a huge thank you to fans, numerous sponsors and public partners for their continuous support. One thing is certain, when we can all gather and celebrate together again, it is going to be unforgettable! We cannot wait to see you at Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2021!”

