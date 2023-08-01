Here Are The Outside Lands Set Times For 2023

The summer season is cranking into high gear, as are the music festival events. Next week, Outside Lands 2023 is set to take over San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 11 to 13. The festival boasts an impressively diverse lineup. The headliners for this year’s festivities are Kendrick Lamar (August 11), Zedd (August 11), Foo Fighters (August 12), Lana Del Rey (August 12), The 1975 (August 13), and Noah Kahan (August 13).

Across the three days, the festival will spread the billed talents amongst its Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, Some Tent, Hard French Dolores Stage, Cocktail Magic Stage, and The Music Den by Toyota.

Continue reading for the set times of the most notable performers.