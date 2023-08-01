kendrick lamar 2022
Here Are The Outside Lands Set Times For 2023

The summer season is cranking into high gear, as are the music festival events. Next week, Outside Lands 2023 is set to take over San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 11 to 13. The festival boasts an impressively diverse lineup. The headliners for this year’s festivities are Kendrick Lamar (August 11), Zedd (August 11), Foo Fighters (August 12), Lana Del Rey (August 12), The 1975 (August 13), and Noah Kahan (August 13).

Across the three days, the festival will spread the billed talents amongst its Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, Some Tent, Hard French Dolores Stage, Cocktail Magic Stage, and The Music Den by Toyota.

Continue reading for the set times of the most notable performers.

Friday, August 11

Yaya Bey @ 3 p.m. — Panhandle Stage
Alex G @ 5:10 p.m. — Sutro Stage
J.I.D. @ 5:25 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Samia @ 6:10 p.m. — Panhandle Stage
Willow @ 6:30 p.m. — Sutro Stage
Aespa @ 6:55 p.m. — Twin Peaks Stage
Janelle Monáe @ 6:55 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Kendrick Lamar @ 8:40 p.m. Lands End Stage
Zedd @ 8:35 p.m. — Twin Peaks Stage

Saturday, August 12

Mariah The Scientist @ 4:10 p.m. — Sutro Stage
Father John Misty @ 5 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Maggie Rogers @ 6:30 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Foo Fighters @ 8:15 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Lana Del Rey @ 8:40 p.m. — Twin Peaks Stage

Sunday, August 13

Lil Yachty @ 5 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Megan Thee Stallion @ 6:20 p.m. — Lands End Stage
Cigarettes After Sex @ 6:30 p.m. — Twin Peaks Stage
Tobe Nwigwe @ 7:05 p.m. — Sutro Stage
Soccer Mommy @ 7:30 p.m. — Panhandle Stage
Odesza @ 8:05 p.m. — Lands End Stage
The 1975 @ 8:20 p.m. — Twin Peaks Stage
Noah Kahan @ 8:25 p.m. — Sutro Stage

You can view the daily lineup and set times for Outside Lands 2023 below.

Single-day tickets are still available for Outside Lands 2023. Find more information here.

