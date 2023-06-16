Kendrick Lamar has a big year ahead of him. Last year, he unveiled his divisive new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He’s bringing it to a ton of music festivals — Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, and possibly Camp Flog Gnaw.

However, the “Humble” performer is not too famous for social media antics. Yesterday (June 15), a new account popped up on Instagram under the handle @jojoruski. It’s the only account Lamar follows on his official account, and the first post is a selfie.

One of the top comments is, “Kendrick having a spam is sum id never thought id see.” Other fans beg him not to delete it yet. So far, the rapper has 13 posts, and the most recent one has a comment from Steve Lacy. Another popular comment on his post of a picture of Tupac reads: “You In Your spam account era huh bro.”

Recently, it was revealed that his Big Steppers Tour was the highest-grossing rap tour in history. It generated over $100 million and sold a total of 929,000 tickets for 73 shows and earned $110.9 million. Meanwhile, his 2012 album Good Kid, MAAD City also became the first hip-hop record to spend 10 years on the Billboard 200 albums chart.