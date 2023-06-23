Glastonbury Festival 2023 is set to be yet another magical outdoor music experience. This year will mark Elton John’s final headlining appearance at the event (or so he says). But the Rocket Man isn’t the only music legend that knows how to make an entrance: Foo Fighters gave a surprise performance and managed to keep it under wraps thanks to a playful name change.

Fans speculated that the band would play at the festival after Dave Grohl posted a handwritten note on social media back on June 6. The note made use of the phrase “churning up,” which seemed like a hint that a mysterious band on the Glasto lineup, The Churnups, was actually a front to hide a surprise performance from the Foos. The jig was up when “The Churnups” took the stage today and it indeed was Foo Fighters.

Ahead of the set, Foo Fighters all but confirmed the Churnups suspicions were true by hopping on Twitter to share a photo of a flag in the audience that read, “Churn it up.”

According to fans on setlist.fm, their performance on day three of the festival holds some professional significance. As users note, Foo Fighters are “playing the same stage, night, and spot (Pyramid, Fri, 2nd from headliner) as their Glastonbury debut 25 years earlier.”