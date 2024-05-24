What could be better than celebrating Memorial Day with a lineup of reggae and conscious hip-hop artists on the California coast while chiefin’ on some bud?

Slated to return this weekend, California Roots Music and Arts Festival — California’s first certified green event — will celebrate its 13th edition at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center with its most stacked lineup to date. For three days, attendees will able to sway to the ocean breeze and the beats of Ice Cube, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Rebelution, E-40 & Too Short, Stick Figure, The Elovaters, Burning Spear, The Expendables, Xavier Rudd, Tropidelic, Pepper, and more.

Rooted in a genuine enthusiasm for stimulating the senses, Good Vibez Presents will host a weekend full of multi-layered education on all things music, cannabis medicine, and sustainability. Since the event’s inception, the festival has diverted over 600,000 single-use plastic cups and bottles through its Steel Pint & REVERB’s Rock n’ Refill Program, sold over 50,000 multi-use steel pint cups and Nalgene bottles, offset over 17 million pounds of carbon with TripZero, and parked almost 5,000 skateboards & bikes on its free, onsite Bike & Skate Valet.

Additionally, attendees will be treated to an immersive cannabis experience dubbed, “The Smoke Show.” Hosted by Embarc, a leader in California’s cannabis industry, this will be the first activation to introduce onsite cannabis sales and consumption at the renowned Monterey event. The activation will further push the festival and Embarc’s mission to destigmatize cannabis through safe, regulated experiences that allow consumers and the curious to learn about California’s diverse cannabis landscape.

To get you ready for all the vibes at this year’s Cali Roots, we asked some of this year’s artists what their festival essentials are as well as their favorite places to visit in the city of Monterey.

The Expendables (@theexpendables)

How far are you traveling for the festival?

Cali Roots has always been an incredibly grueling travel day for the Expendables. But being from Santa Cruz, it’s always exciting to pack the gear and make the 45-minute drive down the coast for the festival. Because it’s such a trek, I (Raul Bianchi) usually pack the sprinter, and my wife and I stay for the whole weekend before heading home.

What are your Cali Roots suitcase essentials?

Water and warm clothes because Monterey doesn’t seem to have a night without the fog rolling in. Everything else you need is a short walk away. And if you forget anything and are in a bind, Cali Roots is one big family get-together so people are always happy to help you out with whatever you may need.

Coming to Monterey for the first time, what’s one thing you don’t want to miss?

If it’s really your first time in Monterey, you have to check out the aquarium. We have one of the best aquariums around. It is unique and worth at least one visit. Also Cannery Row is amazing for food, beer, and wine

What are your Monterey musts?

Depends on what floats your boat. Monterey has a lot to offer. Speaking of boats, whale watching if it’s the right time of year. Check out a Monterey FC soccer game. Fine dining. Go to the beach. Also, Monterey has world-class golf. Other than that, I’d have to consult the locals.

The Elovaters (@theelovaters)

How far are you traveling for the festival?

The band and I (Nick Asta) will be traveling all the way from our home state of Massachusetts. We all live in Plymouth County which is close to beautiful Cape Cod. We have been flying in for shows and festivals all around the country over the past two months which gives us some time between shows to be at home with family and friends. For Cali Roots we will be trekking from Boston and we are definitely looking forward to that Monterey sunshine.

What are your Cali Roots suitcase essentials?

I’ll absolutely be packing some rugged sneakers because I’ll be exploring the festival grounds and walking back and forth from both stages, the food trucks and the merch areas. There is a lot to take in at Cali Roots and I wanna see it all. I also know during the day I’ll be in shorts and a T-shirt but the temperature can drop at night so I’ll be packing a hoodie and a jacket.

Coming to Monterey for the first time, what’s one thing you don’t want to miss?

The thing I look forward to most about coming to Cali Roots is the vibe and energy of the festival itself. It always feels so inviting and easy to navigate. At this point in our career, we know a lot of the fans and most of the bands. Everywhere I turn I seem to see someone that I haven’t seen for a little while and it’s a three-day reunion and celebration of music, art, and life. I’m stoked to catch the sets of other bands I love like Pepper, Little Stranger, Stick Figure and tons more.

What are your Monterey musts?

We have been to Monterey quite a few times and always enjoy coming back to Cali Roots to perform. A few of the guys in The Elovaters have been to the Monterey Aquarium and the waterfront area. The aquarium is one of the best in the country in my opinion. Last time I was here I saw tons of wildlife including seals sunning on the beach. Monterey is a naturally beautiful place between the shoreline and the trees. We love it here.

Little Stranger (@littlestrangermusic)

How far are you traveling for the festival?

We’ll be flying in from Charleston SC. Google says that is 2,724.5 miles.

What are your Cali Roots suitcase essentials?

Ohh probably the tour usuals. One decent outfit and some melatonin. Definitely not a bag of mushrooms.

Coming to Monterey for the first time, what’s one thing you don’t want to miss?

We were only in Monterey once and it was brief. There was a great surf shop though that we definitely will be stopping by again to grab some new clothes, as we continuously seem to lose our clothes on the road.

What are your Monterey musts?

We’re Monterey rookies, open to recommendations!

How far are you traveling for the festival?

We’re coming from Ohio, so around 2,500 miles!

What are your Cali Roots suitcase essentials?

Shorts and a windbreaker, comfortable shoes, and of course some bud.

Coming to Monterey for the first time, what’s one thing you don’t want to miss?

Sea Lions, Cali Roots, the Aquarium!

What are your Monterey musts?

Spending some time at Fisherman’s Wharf! You can find restaurants, shops, fishing, sailing, whale watching, and bay cruises to embark on.

Claire Wright (@clairewrightmusic)

How far are you traveling for the festival?

Just a quick four-hour drive!

What are your Cali Roots suitcase essentials?

A sweater because Monterey tends to get a little chilly. And my guitar, of course!

What are your Monterey musts?

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is my FAVORITE place!! It is so beautiful and educational. They do a really good job caring for their animals and the ocean plus there’s really yummy food and adult beverages, too.

Artikal Sound System (@artikalsoundsystem)

How far are you traveling for the festival?

The band and I (Chris Montague) will be coming over 3,000 miles!

What are your Cali Roots suitcase essentials?

You have to plan for warm days and cool evenings. So sunscreen and sweaters are a must.

Coming to Monterey for the first time, what’s one thing you don’t want to miss?

It’s not my first time, however you don’t want to miss the acoustic pop-up stage. Really cool stuff happens there.

What are your Monterey musts?

I’ve never been, but I’d love to see the Monterey Aquarium.