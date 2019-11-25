PartyNextDoor Announces A New ‘Album In January’ On Twitter

It took PartyNextDoor three words to get back into music’s relevance. “Album in January,” Party said on Twitter.

Album in January — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) November 25, 2019

While Drake has gifted Party numerous features over the years, Party’s yet to obtain a No. 1 album. With an untitled album set for release in January, Party’s looking to do just that, obtaining his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. As with Rick Ross in the summer, Drake collaborated with Party on the latter’s song “Loyal” last week for the first time since 2016.

With both of his previous albums charting inside the top 15, and his last album landing as high as No. 3, Party ‘s looking to break out with his next album. Both albums, however, featured heavy momentum from a Drake-featured lead-single with “Recognize” and “Come And See Me,” respectively. It’s unknown if Drake will executive produce Party’s next album, but the formula is intact with Drake featuring on Party’s latest song.

With Party’s abrupt announcement, look out for a potential accompanying music video for “Loyal” and new music from Party over the next month.

Party appeared alongside Future on the track “No Shame” off of the Superfly soundtrack last year, while he previewed potential new music, a duet with Rihanna as well.