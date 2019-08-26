Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back at the beginning of the summer, Drake celebrated his hometown Toronto Raptors’ victory in the NBA Finals by releasing a pair of songs — the Championship Pack — that including his first Rick Ross feature since 2016, “Money In The Grave.” The song was feted in its wake, but eventually, the audience’s attentions turned toward newer, sunnier summer jams. Drake, never one to stay out of the spotlight too long, ensured the track’s return to prominence today with the release of a moody music video featuring him and Rick Ross rapping in a funeral home and footage of celebratory fireworks lighting up the sky from his OVO Fest earlier this month.

Even without much in the way of new music on the streaming services and brick-and-mortar shelves, Drake has been having himself one successful summer. His Care Package collection of previously released singles became the best-selling compilation of its type, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while also collaborating again with Rick Ross on the Port Of Miami 2 single “Gold Roses.”

As for Ross, the rollout of his Port Of Miami sequel helped make it one of the albums of the year. While it just missed out on the No. 1 spot on the 200 albums list, it did land at No. 1 on the Hip-Hop/R&B Albums chart, solidifying his spot as one of rap’s most prominent figures today.