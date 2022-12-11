Patti LaBelle had a “magical” time honoring Gladys Knight at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors last Sunday, and she hoped to keep that vibe going for her An Evening Of Holiday & Hits concert at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater on Saturday night. Alas, the evening was cut short.

According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Page Six, a bomb threat caused security personnel to interrupt LaBelle on stage as she was conversing with an audience member, who was there to celebrate her 70th birthday. Milwaukee Police Captain Warren E. Allen Jr. emailed the Sentinel that “all patrons have been safely evacuated,” “no explosive devices were discovered,” and “there is no threat to the public at this time.” He also noted that an investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Patti LaBelle was taken off stage by security at a concert in Milwaukee tonight following a bomb threat pic.twitter.com/SeuCPrWVDj — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2022

“Tonight’s [Patti LaBelle] show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” Pabst Theater Group tweeted. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Another tweet clarified, “We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

We are working with the artist to reschedule the show. — Pabst Theater Group (@PabstTheaterGRP) December 11, 2022

Scott Pierce, who was in attendance, told the Sentinel, “It happened so quickly. Everybody very calmly exited the theater in a disbelieving manner. I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt. … Before the incident the crowd was really enjoying Patti. Just sad that someone does this.”