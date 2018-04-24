Patti Smith Is Joined By Bruce Springsteen And Michael Stipe To Perform Two Of Her Classics

04.24.18

Last night marked the premiere of Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band, a concert documentary focused on the final show celebrating the 40th anniversary of her iconic Horses album. It debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, and she (and her band) even played some songs after the screening. It was a short set, just six songs, and while they were all special, two of them were especially noteworthy thanks to some special guests during the final two songs.

First, Bruce Springsteen took the stage to join Smith on a rendition of “Because The Night,” which Springsteen co-wrote with Smith for her 1978 album Easter. Once the song was over, Springsteen stayed on stage with Smith, and they were joined by Smith’s daughter Jesse Paris Smith and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe for “People Have The Power.”

A trailer for the documentary was also just shared, and in it, Smith performs a rousing rendition of “Land.” The trailer also teases some of the behind the scenes footage that is in the movie, like Smith brushing her teeth and hanging out backstage. The film will begin streaming on Apple Music on May 22nd.

Watch the performances and the trailer above, and read our interview with Smith about the film here.

