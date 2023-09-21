At this year’s MTV VMAs, Peso Pluma made history as the first-ever regional Mexican artist to grace that particular stage. The one born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija has shot to superstardom behind several Billboard Hot 100 hits, such as “Ella Baila Sola,” and his July album, Genesis. However, the heightened exposure hasn’t come without some dangerous consequences.

On September 12, a threatening banner aimed at Pluma and signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was spotted on a bridge in Tijuana, leading to Pluma canceling his upcoming show in Tijuana scheduled for October 14 at Estadio Caliente.

On Wednesday, September 20, Pluma’s labels, Double P Records and Prajin Music Group, confirmed the cancelation. As translated by Variety, their statement reads, “Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

As initially reported by The Arizona Republic and USA Today, the banner in question warned, “This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you).”

Variety cited local reports that “a man had been arrested in connection to the banners.”

Previously, Pluma’s scheduled September 14 concert at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

According to Pluma’s official website, Pluma is still scheduled to perform on September 28 (in Reno, Nevada), October 12 (Stockton, California), October 15 (San Bernardino, California), and October 21 (Anaheim, California).

Pluma was also this week’s guest on Complex‘s “Sneaker Shopping,” which you can watch below.