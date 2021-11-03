Pink Sweats’ Romantic ‘Nothing Feels Better’ Video Details A Teenage Love Affair

The video for Philly soul singer Pink Sweats’ new single “Nothing Feels Better” hearkens to a simpler time when making a love connection was as simple as passing a note in class. The first single from Sweats’ upcoming follow-up to Planet Pink, “Nothing Feels Better” details the euphoric feeling of real love, with the singer promising, “Forever I’m yours / just know that I’m all in.”

The colorful visuals in the accompanying clip reflect those feelings, casting the singer as a student who makes a bid for his crush’s heart by scrawling a love letter and sending it her way. Throughout the video, the classmates also pursue their various passions, from rollerskating in the hall to dancing in an empty classroom, drawing a parallel between the romantic love of the song and the sense of fulfillment that comes from chasing any other dream.

A year removed from his shimmering debut, Sweats is preparing to release a new project, Pink Moon, in early 2022. He also intends to promote Pink Moon with a tour beginning this Friday, November 5 in San Diego, California, and running through December 16 in Dallas. You can find out more about the tour here.

Watch Pink Sweats – Nothing Feels Better video above.

Pink Sweats is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.