Playboi Carti dropped his new song, “2024,” just in time for the new year that’s approaching. The track is rumored to be the first preview of his upcoming project, I Am Music, which, according to Hypebeast, might drop in January.

“Yeah, yeah, you came back and you fell, uh / Second place, can’t be in my face, oh, nah / Deep pockets, they think I’m rockin’ Chanel,” he raps, according to Genius, as he points out his champion mentality and extravagant tendencies. “Fat wallet, lil’ b*tch, you know I got here / Out of pocket with your b*tch, Chanel / I’ma grow me some horns, baby, I’m from hell.”

Right now, as a surprise drop from the rapper, the song is only available to listen to on YouTube. However, the release came complete with a music video that matched the energies. It opens with Playboi Carti showing off his car collection and designer luggage, as he performs in his garage. He also unwinds on the hood of a few of the cars, as he throws some money in the air — all while maintaining his rap skills over an entertaining beat.

Later in the video, he dances around with some friends outside of a gas station.

Check out Playboi Carti’s new song, “2024,” above.