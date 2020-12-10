Kid Cudi Explains Exactly How Travis Scott Impacted Him As A Rapper

We have Travis Scott to thank for so many things: Astroworld, Stormi Webster, additional production on Yeezus, and now, for influencing Kid Cudi’s new music, too. After the two worked together on the collaborative track “The Scotts” earlier this year, Cudi told Zane Lowe in a snippet from their upcoming interview that Trav set him straight on what his next album needed to include — bars. Read his whole perspective about being undervalued as a lyricist:

“Before I started working on this sh*t I was like, my next sh*t’s gotta be bars. Like I knew that. I remember Travis saying something to me about my raps. He was just like, ‘Your raps, man. I love when you rap.’ I kept that in mind. I was like, okay, like, Travis is saying my raps are good. That must be something the kids like. I’ll keep that in mind. I just wanted to give him exactly what he loved about Kid Cudi and for him, it was these bars. But I felt like, in hip-hop, I’m slept on as a rapper. As a lyricist. I really wanted to elevate my whole sh*t on that front on this project. And I did that with the rapping and singing. Everything has kinda evolved. And added those sprinkles of adlibs. Something I’ve never really done before.”

He definitely has a point, people often talk about Cudi’s emotionalism, his singing, and how ahead of his time he was when it came to discussing mental health, but his rapping is underrated — it will be interesting to hear him mix it up. Kid Cudi announced on Monday that he’d finally be releasing the third installment of his Man On The Moon album trilogy this week. Man On The Moon: The Chosen will be out in just 24 hours, so you’ll soon be able to hear the new bars for yourself.