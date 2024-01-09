Playboi Carti was supposed to head out on his Antagonist Tour last summer. Shortly before it was supposed to start, though, dates were pushed back to 2024 . The tour was set to resume on January 14 in Salt Lake City, but now it appears that things are amiss once again.

Did Playboi Carti postpone his 2024 Antagonist Tour again?

It appears so.

The rapper’s website was updated, and now all his upcoming tour dates list the date as TBA (as Stereogum notes).

Furthermore, ticket links for individual shows have varying messages about the concerts being postponed. The Ticketmaster page for the Madison Square Garden show, for example, notes the show has a “Date & Time TBA” and says, “This event has been postponed. Your tickets will be valid on the new date when it is announced.”

So far, Carti has yet to say anything publicly about any tour status updates, it’s not clear why the tour was pushed back, and no new dates have been announced.

Meanwhile, the rapper has been sharing new music recently, including the songs “Different Day,” “2024,” “H00dByAir,” and “Backr00ms” with Travis Scott. The songs are expected to appear on a new album that’s rumored to be titled I Am Music or Music, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.