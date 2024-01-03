It’s looking like Playboi Carti‘s long-awaited third studio album may finally arrive soon. In recent weeks, the rapper has shared a number of new songs to YouTube, seemingly ushering in a new era. The album will mark Carti’s first since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, and promises to be worth the wait. While rumored release dates have come and gone, Carti remains determined to get the album into the hands of fans. Here is everything we know so far about Carti’s upcoming album, which is rumored to be titled I Am Music, or simply, Music.

Release Date :

A release date for Carti’s new album has not been confirmed, however, last December, DJ Akademiks shared that the album would arrive this January. Tracklist At the time of writing, an official tracklist has not been confirmed.

Singles Ahead of the album, Carti has shared the YouTube exclusive singles, “Different Day,” “2024,” “H00dByAir,” and “Backr00ms” with Travis Scott. It is unknown if these songs will make the album’s final tracklist. Features No collaborators have been confirmed for the album, however, Travis Scott could be featured, as he is on “Backr00ms.”