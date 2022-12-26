Two years after unleashing Whole Lotta Red, his first career No. 1 album, Playboi Carti stirred up a whole lotta speculation. The drawn-out Whole Lotta Red rollout involved ambiguous release dates, viral teases, and rampant fan excitement. Now, the Atlanta rapper appears to be repeating history.

On Christmas Day (December 25), Carti sent his first tweet since October 2021 (“Hello Twitter”) and four hours later, he followed it with, “love all my supporters it’s time.” He paired that with two Instagram posts, including a screenshot of an audio preview on his Instagram Story.

Hello Twitter — . (@playboicarti) December 25, 2022

love all my supporters it’s time — . (@playboicarti) December 25, 2022

Playboi Carti returns to Instagram, appearing to tease new music 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/MEXr4YICxI — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 24, 2022

Carti was asked about his next album during an April interview with XXL. “I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” he said. When pressed to clarify what the album’s name would be, he doubled down: “Music because that’s all it is at this point.”

Carti was then asked about “the topics that are important” or that he found himself rapping about or writing about while crafting the project.