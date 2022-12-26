Playboi Carti Wireless Festival 2022
Playboi Carti Posted Ambiguously To Social Media And Fans Are Hoping For The Gift Of New Music

Two years after unleashing Whole Lotta Red, his first career No. 1 album, Playboi Carti stirred up a whole lotta speculation. The drawn-out Whole Lotta Red rollout involved ambiguous release dates, viral teases, and rampant fan excitement. Now, the Atlanta rapper appears to be repeating history.

On Christmas Day (December 25), Carti sent his first tweet since October 2021 (“Hello Twitter”) and four hours later, he followed it with, “love all my supporters it’s time.” He paired that with two Instagram posts, including a screenshot of an audio preview on his Instagram Story.

Carti was asked about his next album during an April interview with XXL. “I was about to name my album Music because that’s where I’m at, you know what I’m saying? Music,” he said. When pressed to clarify what the album’s name would be, he doubled down: “Music because that’s all it is at this point.”

Carti was then asked about “the topics that are important” or that he found himself rapping about or writing about while crafting the project.

“Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life,” he said. “I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time.”

Below, see some of the fan reaction to Carti’s latest tease.

