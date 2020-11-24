It’s only on rare occasions that Playboi Carti updates his social media, and when he does it usually means he’s about to drop some new music. So far this year, the rapper has only shared one song, the Lil Uzi Vert collaboration “@ Meh.” But he returned on Monday to share that the news that his recently announced album Whole Lotta Red has been submitted to its parent company for release.

Returning to Instagram Monday, the rapper shared a handful of photos with the caption: “Album.TuRneD iN.” But that wasn’t all. Carti also hopped on an Instagram Live session to tease a snippet of his new music.

Playboi Carti just previewed new song on IG Live pic.twitter.com/erEtVukk4N — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 23, 2020

OUt of MY boDY ! WHOLE TAPE — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) November 23, 2020

While he was on Live, fans blew up Twitter, particularly after one lyric caught their attention.

Carti really got ‘they thought i was gay’ trending lmaoo pic.twitter.com/J6WKTS9pwH — Sizzy💿 (@SizzyStu) November 23, 2020

THEY THOUGHT I WAS GAY in CNN Lmfao pic.twitter.com/XX5q1VkrQ3 — #ATM (@IvanKingz) November 23, 2020

carti saying THEY THOUGHT I WAS GAY could mean this is the biggest comeback of this year pic.twitter.com/qnvGN5JyPV — LF 2k 💫 (@FIikify) November 23, 2020

Though Carti said his album has been handed to the powers-that-be, he has yet to offer much in the form of a concrete release date. But given Lil Uzi’s reputation for dropping entire projects out of the blue, fans are keeping a close eye on Carti’s social media for any updates.

Check out a snippet of Playboi Carti’s upcoming music above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.