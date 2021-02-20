Getty Image
Music

Playboi Carti Was Approached And Threatened By A Man Who Claimed He Put His Hands On His Sister

by:

Prior to December, much of the anger and frustration that was directed at Playboi Carti had to do with his extremely-delayed album, Whole Lotta Red. Finally, on Christmas Day, the rapper released the project to the delight of his fans and the lukewarm reception of critics. While the displeasures with the rapper have calmed down over the last couple of months, the rapper was recently approached and threatened by a man in a video that was shared on social media.

It’s unknown where or when the incident occurred but in the video, the man and someone else, who recorded the confrontation, approached Carti and angrily spoke to the rapper. The man then claims that he can beat Carti up if they got into a fight. For much of the video, the rapper can be seen with his hand behind his back, a stance that made the two individuals that approach him believe he was holding a gun.

Despite their thoughts, a weapon did not appear in the video. Eventually, the man claims that Carti put his hands on his sister. The rapper immediately denied the accusation and soon the camera moves away from the rapper, making it hard to tell what happened next.

After the incident, Carti took to Twitter and said, “i KnOck br0 oUT . hE WAS bEInG TOo cRAZY !”

You can watch the incident in the video above.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
The Best Sex-Themed Podcasts To Listen To In 2021
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×