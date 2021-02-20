Prior to December, much of the anger and frustration that was directed at Playboi Carti had to do with his extremely-delayed album, Whole Lotta Red. Finally, on Christmas Day, the rapper released the project to the delight of his fans and the lukewarm reception of critics. While the displeasures with the rapper have calmed down over the last couple of months, the rapper was recently approached and threatened by a man in a video that was shared on social media.

BREAKING: Playboi Carti almost upped the blick and slapped out a clout chaser 😳 🥊pic.twitter.com/RSUMthSqK9 — Dirty Glove Bastard (@DGB_Media) February 20, 2021

It’s unknown where or when the incident occurred but in the video, the man and someone else, who recorded the confrontation, approached Carti and angrily spoke to the rapper. The man then claims that he can beat Carti up if they got into a fight. For much of the video, the rapper can be seen with his hand behind his back, a stance that made the two individuals that approach him believe he was holding a gun.

Despite their thoughts, a weapon did not appear in the video. Eventually, the man claims that Carti put his hands on his sister. The rapper immediately denied the accusation and soon the camera moves away from the rapper, making it hard to tell what happened next.

i KnOck br0 oUT . hE WAS bEInG TOo cRAZY ! — 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) February 20, 2021

After the incident, Carti took to Twitter and said, “i KnOck br0 oUT . hE WAS bEInG TOo cRAZY !”

You can watch the incident in the video above.