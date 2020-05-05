Just a few days after his close friend and collaborator Lil Tjay announced his upcoming mixtape, Chicago rapper Polo G announced the release date and title of his own next album, The GOAT, which releases just a week later. The two rappers were introduced to mainstream listeners at just about the same time, with the breakout single “Pop Out,” and it seems that their respective journeys remain linked. Polo shared the album cover and release date in a post on Instagram.

The cover features a close-up shot of Polo with goat horns growing out of his head, flanked by a pair of portraits of the 21-year-old with his infant son Tremani. The GOAT is described in its press release as a celebration of his life and legacy. The press release also confirms that both of his previously released singles, “Go Stupid” with Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa and the moody, social distancing single “DND,” will appear on the project as well, along with production from some of the rap game’s biggest hit makers Hit-Boy, Murda Beatz, and Mustard.

The release date for The GOAT has been set at May 15 via Columbia Records. Check out the album’s very literal cover art above.