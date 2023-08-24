On Wednesday (August 23), it was reported that police raided Polo G’s Los Angeles home. The rapper, who announced his fourth album Hood Poet just last week, was ordered out of his house and handcuffed along with others while officers conducted a search.

More information about the situation is coming out. Polo G’s lawyer Bradford Cohen issued a statement with XXL, explaining the raid transpired in order to “verify” that Polo G isn’t a convicted felon.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” Cohen said. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

“I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged,” he continued. “They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

A rep for Polo G also told the outlet, “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency.”