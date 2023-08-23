A week ago, Polo G announced his fourth album, Hood Poet. At the moment, though, he’s got something else to deal with: TMZ reports that Los Angeles police raided Polo’s home today (August 23).

The publication has video and photos of the situation and notes that multiple vehicles and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were at the rapper’s San Fernando Valley mansion (that he bought for $5 million in 2021). They were there carrying out a search warrant and they ordered multiple people (including Polo) out of the house and handcuffed them while they conducted their search.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the warrant was in connection to a robbery and that four suspects have been taken into custody, but have not yet been booked. A Polo G representative told the publication that the rapper has been detained as part of an active investigation, but that he is not the focus of the investigation. TMZ was reportedly told that “Polo will update his fans and supporters when the time is right.”

Hood Poet, Polo G’s first album since his No. 1 LP Hall Of Fame, is set for release on September 15. A few days after announcing the project, the rapper shared a video for “Barely Holdin’ On.”