Jack Harlow is continuing to celebrate his breakout year by turning his focus to another breakout star. Following a slew of collaborative singles, Harlow linked up with Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro to address their outsider status in a new song.

For the video accompanying the single “Tyler Herro,” Harlow called on the basketball player to make a cameo. The visual follows Harlow on a day of press photos before he hits the court to shoot some hoops with Herro himself. “My dogs like to play Madden and 2K / But one they don’t do is play about me / My homeboy Tyler, he play in South Beach,” Harlow raps.

Harlow’s “Tyler Herro” video arrives following a big year for the rapper. Not only did Harlow’s song “What’s Poppin’” earn him a top ten slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the rapper was also named a part of this year’s XXL Freshman Class. “What’s Poppin'” also caught the attention of several other big-name musicians. Justin Bieber lent his own verse on an unofficial remix of Harlow’s breakout song and Joyner Lucas co-opted the beat to serve up his interpretation of the track in another remix.

Watch the “Tyler Herro” video above and our lyrics video below.

