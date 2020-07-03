The cover art for Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, was shared earlier this week. That reveal was a bit of a fiasco, as Virgil Abloh was widely criticized for his effort (or lack thereof), which some called “lazy.” Shortly after the art was unveiled, it was quickly announced the cover would be changed.

Sure enough, the album is out today, and the aesthetic of the new art is decidedly more minimal: This one features just a metallic rose on a black background. Notably, the new art was designed by artist Ryder Ripps, who accused Abloh of poorly ripping him off for the first version of the art. Ripps previously shared a design that’s similar to the new cover as an album announcement and explained, “The idea was to take something impermanent and put it in a fixed state, chrome flower.”

The new art is certainly a different direction than the previously revealed cover, but some fans still aren’t on board with the new design. Some accused the new art of not being much more creative or effort-intensive than the previous one, if at all.

I’m not a Virgil fan at all but they really gave him so much shit about that pop smoke cover and said he put no effort into it only to release some shit like this…. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/MQ4fB88Bf8 — Autistic Aubrey Graham (@paralyzedposty_) July 3, 2020

All them pop smoke album cover arts and his team gonna chose a black rose. pic.twitter.com/hvpCA5MeED — GESTURE (@sossbaby_1) July 3, 2020

Others wondered why the official art isn’t as good as one of the many fan designs made after the initial reveal.

All of those creative fan made album covers for Pop Smoke & they decided to go with a platinum rose & black background. pic.twitter.com/ArDmSks795 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) July 3, 2020

The pop smoke album cover really had me confused, I seen so many other really nice ones than just a regular metal flower?? — Gigi (@bbygiana) July 3, 2020

after everyone made dope pop smoke covers,,,, that’s the cover y’all come up with??? what a missed opportunity to put somebody on — 𝒿ℴ𝒾🍓 (@joidesireeberri) July 3, 2020

Ultimately, though, the consensus seems to be that regardless of the album art, the quality of the music is still there.

New Pop Smoke album sounding fire hut what is this new album cover? That’s the one that was decided on? If I’m missing the meaning of it someone please help 🤣 — Jason Augusto 🇵🇹 (@carvalho_jason) July 3, 2020

That pop smoke album cover is worst than the first one if you ask me but the album is fire omm 🔥 — 🎖. (@YRNLuis) July 3, 2020

Steven Victor, head of Victor Victor Worldwide, shared the art last night and wrote, “Pop’s music belongs to everyone. This album is a celebration of where Pop was headed and where he wanted to be. The process of working on this album with all our friends, peers and heroes has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support.”

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Get it here.