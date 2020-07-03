It was less than five months ago that the hip-hop community took a huge blow as Pop Smoke was tragically murdered in the wee hours of the morning. Murdered in his Los Angeles home, his death arrived just days after he shared the deluxe version of his Meet The Woo 2 mixtape. His death was mourned by many in the hip-hop community including Lil Tjay, Joey Badass, and more. Granting the world one last opportunity to hear what was and what could have been in the life and career of Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn rapper’s posthumous debut album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has arrived as promised.

Shortly after the untimely passing of Pop Smoke, 50 Cent vowed to finish the deceased rapper’s debut album. While it was never confirmed whether or not 50 Cent played an executive role on the album, he does appear on the album alongside Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch for their collaboration “The Woo.” A phrase that became a trademark saying in Pop Smoke’s music, the track is a well-meshed collaboration of the past and the present. Pop Smoke was often compared to 50 Cent due to their similar sound as well as a “Many Men” remix that was released earlier this year. On the other hand, Roddy stands as one of the most popular newcomers in the music industry and he and Pop could have very well held that title together if things had played out differently.

As for the rest of his album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon clocks in with 19 songs including “Dior” and “Make It Rain” and sees appearances from Lil Baby, DaBaby, Future, Polo G, Quavo, Swae Lee, and more. The album also arrives with a new cover after the original design, created by Virgil Abloh, was ripped apart by fans on social media.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is out now via Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records. Get it here.

